Aquí Entre Nos: Lord of the Rings vuelve a cines por su vigésimo aniversario
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King regresará a cines para celebrar su vigésimo aniversario.
Fathom Events y Warner Brothers mostrarán la película ganadora del Oscar en cines estadounidenses el 13 y 19 de abril, y en canadá el 20 de abril.
Visite fathomevents.com para teatros y boletos.
