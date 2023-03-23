Aquí Entre Nos: Lord of the Rings vuelve a cines por su vigésimo aniversario

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King regresará a cines para celebrar su vigésimo aniversario.

Fathom Events y Warner Brothers mostrarán la película ganadora del Oscar en cines estadounidenses el 13 y 19 de abril, y en canadá el 20 de abril.

