x

Aquí Entre Nos: Lord of the Rings vuelve a cines por su vigésimo aniversario

7 hours 57 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, March 23 2023 Mar 23, 2023 March 23, 2023 3:31 PM March 23, 2023 in Noticias RGV - Aquí entre nos
By: Tania Garza

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King regresará a cines para celebrar su vigésimo aniversario.  

Fathom Events y Warner Brothers mostrarán la película ganadora del Oscar en cines estadounidenses el 13 y 19 de abril, y en canadá el 20 de abril.  

Visite fathomevents.com para teatros y boletos.  

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days