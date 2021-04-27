ARISE nonprofit organization pushes Pharr residents to cast vote

With the May 1 election fast approaching, one group is doing its best to make sure voters in the Rio Grande Valley know their voice matters.

ARISE Adelante, a nonprofit community organization that aims to inspire, empower and advocate for the Valley, is trying to get people who haven’t voted in at least two years to the polls.

The organization is concentrating on elections happening in Pharr, hoping to change the low turnout rate during city elections.

Lucero Chinchurreth, a community organizer for Arise, said it’s essential to make sure people know elections are happening.

Organizers like Chinchurreth work to provide information that can guide voters on polling locations, sample ballots, and more.

She said the organization is hitting the streets with megaphones and audio recordings to remind people about the elections.

For the most part, ARISE members said people are receptive to the information, but sometimes they are met with people who don’t want the reminder.

“A lot of people close their door on us [or] say they already voted,” she said. “But if there was a lot of people that have voted then why are there lower numbers?”

Regardless of how they are received, the organization said they need to remind Pharr residents that their voice counts.