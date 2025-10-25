Arraignment set for Edinburg man who allegedly confessed to fatally shooting brother

David Flores. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

Arraignment set for Edinburg man who allegedly confessed to fatally shooting brother A 22-year-old Edinburg man is set to be arraigned after authorities said he confessed to causing the death of his brother by shooting him.

David Flores was indicted on a murder charge on Sept. 14, 2025, in connection with the deadly shooting, court records show.

He’s set to be arraigned on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

The shooting happened on Feb. 28, 2025.

According to a previous report, David called 911 that day to report that he had shot his brother — Gilberto Flores.

Deputies responded to the shooting at the 1500 block of Monte Bello Lane. Gilberto was hospitalized and died the following day as a result from the gunshot wounds.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Gilberto was involved in a domestic dispute with family members when David pulled out a handgun and shot Gilberto twice, according to a news release.

“Investigators obtained a voluntary statement from David, in which he admitted to the shooting, claiming that Gilberto lunged at him before he fired the gun,” the release said.

David was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on March 1, 2025, and released the following day on a $100,000 bond.