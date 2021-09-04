Arrest made after fight breaks out in Brownsville bar

Robert Campos. Photo Credit Brownsville Police Department

An arrest was made early Saturday morning after a fight broke out in a Brownsville bar, police said.

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department arrived at the Shot Republic bar – located at 3101 Pablo Kisel Blvd. – at about 2 a.m. in reference to a fight, the department said in a news release.

Police arrested Robert Campos who was refusing to comply with officers’ orders and was “intoxicated and argumentative,” the release stated.

“For the safety of Mr. Campos and the general public he was taken into police custody for Public Intoxication,” the release stated. “Upon arrival at city jail, Mr. Campos confessed to officers that he was involved in a fight at Shot Republic and stated that he needed medical attention. Mr. Campos was transported to the local hospital where he was released within a few hours. “

Police are continuing the investigation into the fight and the department’s criminal investigative unit are viewing a video of the fight that has been circulating on Facebook to begin filing charges for assault, the release stated.

Those with information on the investigation are urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.