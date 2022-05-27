Arrest made after school receives 'credible threat,' Vanguard Academy says

An arrest was made Friday morning after Vanguard Academy received a "credible threat" that led the school to go in a soft lockdown, according to a new release by the charter school.

Local police departments were made aware of the threat and made an arrest off site, according to the release. Officials have not released details on the suspect.

Vanguard Academy limited student exposure in hallways and limited all outside visitors during the lockdown.