Arrest made after school receives 'credible threat,' Vanguard Academy says

5 hours 2 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, May 27 2022 May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022 12:05 PM May 27, 2022 in News
By: Digital news staff

An arrest was made Friday morning after Vanguard Academy received a "credible threat" that led the school to go in a soft lockdown,  according to a new release by the charter school.

Local police departments were made aware of the threat and made an arrest off site, according to the release. Officials have not released details on the suspect.

Vanguard Academy limited student exposure in hallways and limited all outside visitors during the lockdown.  

