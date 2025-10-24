x

Arrest made in connection with body found near Harlingen Watermill Express

2 hours 23 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, October 24 2025 Oct 24, 2025 October 24, 2025 6:48 PM October 24, 2025 in News - Local
KRGV photo of officers with the Harlingen Police Department at the Watermill Express at the 1500 block of North 77 Sunshine Strip on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

A man is in custody in connection with the investigation of a man who was found dead on Monday, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

The body of 32-year-old Stephen Miguel Guajardo was found by the Watermill Express at the 1500 block of North 77 Sunshine Strip, according to police.

Police previously said there did not appear to be any signs of foul play. 

On Friday, police announced an individual is in custody on a charge of collision involving personal injury or death.

The Harlingen Police Department did not provide the suspect’s name or details of the arrest. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

