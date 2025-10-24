Arrest made in connection with body found near Harlingen Watermill Express

KRGV photo of officers with the Harlingen Police Department at the Watermill Express at the 1500 block of North 77 Sunshine Strip on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

A man is in custody in connection with the investigation of a man who was found dead on Monday, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

The body of 32-year-old Stephen Miguel Guajardo was found by the Watermill Express at the 1500 block of North 77 Sunshine Strip, according to police.

Police previously said there did not appear to be any signs of foul play.

On Friday, police announced an individual is in custody on a charge of collision involving personal injury or death.

The Harlingen Police Department did not provide the suspect’s name or details of the arrest.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.