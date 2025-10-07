Arson investigation may be linked to Raymondville kidnapping, police say

A Raymondville woman lost her car in a fire, and police said they are investigating the incident as an arson that’s possibly linked to a kidnapping.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Raymondville resident Maria Garza said she woke up that day at 2 a.m. to find her white Lexus on fire.

"This is my car. This shouldn't have been like this,” Garza said, adding that she no longer has a way to get around.

Cesar Sepulveda, a detective with the Raymondville Police Department, said he believes the person who set Garza's car on fire was retaliating against her 32-year-old son, Samuel.

Samuel and another woman — 19-year-old Daisy Alejandro — were arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and unlawful restraint after allegedly holding a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old against their will and threatened them with a machete, police said.

Police said the girls were kidnapped on Sept. 28 because someone stole money from Samuel.

Samuel was arrested in connection with the kidnapping on the same day his mother’s vehicle caught fire.

Sepulveda said police are working to find out if there’s a connection between Samuel’s crime and the fire outside his mother's home.

“It's still under investigation, we're still trying to get a hold of people to come over and talk to us,” Sepulveda said. “Unfortunately it's been a little tough to have people come over and talk to us."

The two teenage victims escaped unharmed. As of Tuesday, Samuel and Alejandro remain jailed on bonds of $240,000 each.

Garza said she is aware of her son's arrest, but believes she shouldn't have been targeted.

“This is dangerous, everything's gone,” Garza said. “My property was in the back of the truck it's gone… it could have killed me, my family, my property."

Garza said she hopes police find the person responsible for setting her car on fire.

Watch the video above for the full story.