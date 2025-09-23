Arson investigation underway after fire destroys Donna barbershop

The sound of charred wood crunching under footsteps now replaces the buzz from clippers inside Mingas Luxury Gentleman’s Barbershop in Donna.

A fire tore through the business early Sunday morning, destroying it.

“It didn't hit me at first until [I] started realizing this is the way I feed my family,” barbershop owner Jovi Ocanas said.

The Donna Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News an arson investigation is underway.

Surveillance video from the barbershop provided to Channel 5 News shows a flash coming from the shop. Moments later, a hooded individual is seen running away from the shop.

Ocanas said he’s a third generation barber, and opened the Donna location on Salinas Boulevard in 2024 after deciding it was his turn to continue the family's over 50-year legacy of cutting hair.

“We are not going to let this stop us, we have a strong family,” Ocanas said.

Ocanas said he now has one goal in mind.

“To bring this place back to life,” Ocanas said.

The Donna Police Department is urging anyone who has information regarding the fire to call them at 956-464-4481.

