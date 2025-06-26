x

Artista del Valle presentas sus ilustraciones artísticas

Artista del Valle presentas sus ilustraciones artísticas
2 hours 45 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, June 26 2025 Jun 26, 2025 June 26, 2025 1:48 PM June 26, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Sandro Galicia Toledo es un artista, quien crea arte que gira en torno al Valle y a cosas que le gustan o con las que creció. Muy colorido, líneas atrevidas y humor.

Para Sandro, los animales también juegan un papel importante. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days