Artista multimedia del Valle realiza una exposición de arte
Mariana Prado es una artista multimedia que trabaja con procesos como pintura, dibujo, vitrales y textiles.
Prado invita a la comunidad a una exposición de arte, que se realizará el 4 de julio en la galería de arte Paper Caper Co. en la Isla del Padre Sur.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Zoo Guest: Kiwi the Bearded Dragon
-
Primary suspect charged in connection with fatal stabbing outside Brownsville funeral home
-
Weslaco business a total loss following fire
-
San Antonio woman dies following rollover crash involving sheriff's deputy unit on...
-
Friday, June 27, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Sports Video
-
RGV West All-Stars mount huge late-inning comeback to win 2025 RGV Softball...
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Diana Lerma
-
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
-
UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to extension through 2031
-
RGV Vipers give back with 'Blocks for Books' campaign