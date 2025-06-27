x

Artista multimedia del Valle realiza una exposición de arte

Friday, June 27 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Mariana Prado es una artista multimedia que trabaja con procesos como pintura, dibujo, vitrales y textiles.

Prado invita a la comunidad a una exposición de arte, que se realizará el 4 de julio en la galería de arte Paper Caper Co. en la Isla del Padre Sur.

