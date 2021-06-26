As Delta COVID variant spreads across the country, officials urge younger people to get vaccinated

As more officials sound the alarm on the fast-moving Delta COVID-19 variant, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has a message for the public.

"Our younger people, anybody else who's still waiting on being vaccinated; there is no excuse to be waiting anymore,” Judge Trevino said. “The only thing you're waiting on is to get infected."

Over the last seven days, 88% of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County were in people 49 years old and under. The trend is concerning Judge Trevino Jr. as the Delta COVID variant spreads further.

While there are currently no cases of it detected in the Rio Grande Valley, it is already popping up in large cities like Dallas.

"The research shows us that we're running anywhere from two to four weeks behind other parts of the world,” Judge Trevino said. “So we're being warned that the Delta variant and other ones are increasing."

Officials are continuing to urge younger people to get vaccinated.

“We're starting to see the delta variant across the globe.” Dr. Bechara Choucair – a vaccinations coordinator for the White House - said. “It appears to be more transmissible and it also appears to be associated with more severe disease...including hospitalization.

As of Friday, June 25, the Valley's one dose vaccination rate sits at almost 72%.

An outbreak of the variant in Missouri saw younger patients wind up in the ICU and on ventilators. UTHealth RGV Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Dobbs said young people here at home need to roll up their sleeves before it's too late.

"Some young people could die from it,” Dr. Dobbs said. “So the risks in getting the vaccine is so low...so, so low. I would strongly recommend getting vaccine over rolling the dice."

The vaccine has been made accessible in places like Brownsville which has been holding weekly vaccination clinics during the Brownsville Farmer’s Market every Saturday morning.