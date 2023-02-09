As USDA proposes changes to school meals nationwide, Valley schools continue looking at healthy menu options for students

The United States Department of Agriculture is proposing a change to school lunches that involves less sugar and salt. But some Rio Grande Valley school districts are already doing their part to keep menus healthy.

"This year was the first year after the pandemic that we went ahead and expanded our menu choices," Donna Independent School District Child Nutrition Program Director Nancy Ortiz said. "And now that we're back to normal, we are implementing to have a two hot and one cold option across all grade levels," for

Ortiz said if the USDA changes do get approved, they will move forward with the changes, but she does have some concerns

"For example, when the proposed changes, it has to do with added sugars, which specifically you find more in the breakfast items such as your cereal, yogurts and muffins," Ortiz said. "So, manufacturing will need to find time to reformulate their products and make sure that's available." The first national nutritional standards for school programs were set 10 years ago.

Last week, the USDA proposed an update. They said at least 15.3 million children eat breakfast at school each day, and almost twice that many get lunch.

"Menus are selected based on making sure that they meet the requirements," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said Donna ISD invited students to taste and give their input on the food products. Those ideas will help the district plan next year's lunch menu.

