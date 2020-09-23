Astros visit the Mariners following Valdez's strong performance

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (28-27, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (24-31, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Zack Greinke (3-2, 3.90 ERA) Seattle: Nick Margevicius (1-3, 5.35 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Framber Valdez. Valdez pitched seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with eight strikeouts against Seattle.

The Mariners are 17-18 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle is slugging .372 as a unit. Dylan Moore leads the club with a .496 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Astros have gone 18-17 against division opponents. Houston is slugging .404 as a unit. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a slugging percentage of .542.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lewis leads the Mariners with 52 hits and has 28 RBIs.

Tucker leads the Astros with 42 RBIs and is batting .276.

INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Dylan Moore: (concussion), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

