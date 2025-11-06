Attorneys for man convicted of killing Donna teen seeking new trial

Carlos Julian Contreras. Photo credit: Hidalgo County records

Attorneys for Carlos Julian Contreras — the 23-year-old who was convicted of killing a Donna teen — are seeking a new trial, court records show.

Contreras was convicted and sentenced on Sept. 29 to 60 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah “Izzy” Castillo.

Castillo was fatally shot on Jan. 12, 2020 and his body was found near Donna Lake by a field worker.

Court records show a motion for a new trial was filed on Oct. 29, and the motion argues that the case was mishandled twice.

As previously reported, a mistrial was initially declared on Sept. 12 after the defense team learned that prosecutors offered immunity to Contreras’ common-law-wife — Miranda Luna — without disclosing it.

On the stand, Luna said she witnessed Conteras shoot Castillo after he was forced to do so by Jorge Veliz, who was never charged in connection with the shooting.

The filing called Luna’s testimony “false” and “misleading.”

During post-trial interviews, two jurors said they did not believe the testimony provided by Luna and Veliz, according to the motion.

According to the motion, the jurors “ultimately voted to convict because both witnesses gave similar accounts implicating the defendant. Their comments make clear that, had the jury heard only one such account rather than two, a conviction likely would not have resulted.”

A hearing on the motion was not set as of Wednesday.

When reached for comment, Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios said there has been no setting for the motion for new trial, “but our appeals division will be there when set.”

Additional comments could not be provided.