Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Weslaco

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Weslaco, according to Weslaco Police Department spokesperson Heribeto Caraveo.

Weslaco police and the deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office were seen in the area of Westgate Drive and Business 83.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.