Authorities search for 2 aggravated robbery suspects who targeted Mercedes store
MERCEDES – Mercedes police are searching for aggravated robbery suspects who targeted a convenience store.
Authorities are looking for two suspects who robbed the Valley Food Mart on FM 491 at gunpoint. They were wearing masks at the time of the crime.
Police say the suspects are in a black passenger vehicle. The Department of Public Safety is assisting police in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mercedes Police Department at 956-565-3102.
More News
News Video
-
Authorities search for 2 aggravated robbery suspects who targeted Mercedes store
-
Official spotlights risks Valley trash collectors face amid pandemic
-
Valley medical expert advises health care workers to create makeshift masks
-
Valley families find a different way to celebrate Easter
-
Local power company offers helpful tips to keep bills low during stay-at-home...