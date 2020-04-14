x

Authorities search for 2 aggravated robbery suspects who targeted Mercedes store

MERCEDES – Mercedes police are searching for aggravated robbery suspects who targeted a convenience store.

Authorities are looking for two suspects who robbed the Valley Food Mart on FM 491 at gunpoint. They were wearing masks at the time of the crime.

Police say the suspects are in a black passenger vehicle. The Department of Public Safety is assisting police in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mercedes Police Department at 956-565-3102.

