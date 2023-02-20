Autopsy ordered for body found in grass fire in Brownsville

Autopsy results are pending in a death investigation in Brownsville.

A body was found in a grass fire along FM 511 near Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park early Monday morning.

A person noticed a grass fire and attempted to put out the flames when they discovered a body.

Justice of the Peace Mary Esther Sorola was called to the scene, where she said the body was partially burned.

"When I got to the scene, it appeared to have been a woman. Who appears to have been dead on fire. And at this time we have no identification on her," Sorola said.

An autopsy was ordered to determine how the person died and what may have caused the fire. The Brownsville Fire Marshall said they will most likely not be able to determine what caused the fire because there was no evidence left behind. But investigators do believe it was intentional.