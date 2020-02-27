Babysitter accused of shooting nephew while taking selfie

HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston-area teen is in jail after she was accused of accidentally shooting her 10-year-old nephew after making a selfie video of herself with a gun for her Instagram account. Caitlyn Smith is in the Harris County Jail charged with felony injury to a child. According to an arrest affidavit, the 19-year-old told investigators that she was babysitting her nephew Tuesday at her suburban apartment on Houston's northern fringe. She was shooting a cellphone video for herself pointing a 9-millimeter handgun for her Instagram account when she squeezed the trigger, accidentally shooting her nephew in the abdomen.

