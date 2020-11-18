x

Back-to-back hurricanes hit Central America

By: Christian Colón

Central America had just started recovering from Hurricane Eta when Hurricane Iota arrived.

Eta wreaked havoc in Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua, killing more than 100 people, according to ABC News. Iota followed, bringing heavy rain, flash floods and mudslides.

The hurricanes destroyed homes, damaged crops and left many destitute.

"Our data shows more than 1 million people are disaster victims," said Ana Bulnes, the Honduran consul in McAllen.

Bulnes said the consulate in McAllen is accepting donations for Hondurans affected by the storms. Catholic Charities is also accepting donations.

