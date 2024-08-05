x

Back-to-school bash, community health fair scheduled in Brownsville

Some teachers and staff are getting ready to head back to school, and that means time is running out for back-to-school shopping.

A back-to-school bash and community health fair is going to take place in Brownsville. Free school supplies will be given out and health screenings will be available.

It's scheduled for Friday, August 9 at 2380 North Expressway 83, Suite 1146 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

