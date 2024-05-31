Ball python found in Mission CISD office
The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society in Mission is searching for the owner of a three and a half foot long ball python.
The snake was found on Monday at the Mission CISD administration building, according to the animal shelter.
The humane society says they believe the snake is someone’s pet because ball pythons are not native to the area.
If this snake belongs to you, call Mission’s animal services at 956-580-8741.
The city says they already have a list of four people waiting to adopt it if no one claims it.
