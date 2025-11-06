Barricaded suspect in custody, Harlingen police say
A suspect who barricaded himself in a home is now in custody, the Harlingen Police Department said.
U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant at a home on the 1900 block of E. Washington Avenue Thursday morning when the suspect barricaded himself in the home, police said.
Details on the warrant the U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve were not immediately available.
According to police, the suspect refused to exit the residence and "may have posed a potential threat to themselves or others."
The Harlingen Police Department SWAT Team responded to the scene and, after attempts to negotiate with the suspect, "nonlethal pepper ball rounds" were deployed.
The suspect voluntarily exited the residence and evaluated by medical personnel for any possible injuries. No officers or civilians were injured during the incident, police said.
"The department would like to commend the efforts of all responding personnel and the successful use of non-lethal tactics to resolve a potentially dangerous situation safely," police said.
