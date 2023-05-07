BBB Warns about Callers Asking for Medicare Info

WESLACO – The Better Business Bureau is warning about a new scheme taking place over the phone.

Callers are trying to get a hold of old medicare cards, which have the social security number printed on it.

"We have already gotten reports of some scams that offer certain goods and services that, supposedly, you can get with your old card that your new medicare card will not be eligible for those benefits,” says Robert Obregon, Project Coordinator, BBB.

He explains people shouldn’t give out their medicare information over the phone.

Watch the video above for more information.