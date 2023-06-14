Ben the escapee bear makes his debut at Gladys Porter Zoo

People can now see Ben the escapee bear at Gladys Porter Zoo.

The 4-year-old spectacled bear traveled all the way from St. Louis Zoo in Missouri, where he was known to escape his enclosure.

The Gladys Porter Zoo offered to provide him an entirely new set of challenges, according to a news release.

Some minor adjustments were made to the zoo’s bear exhibit prior to Ben's arrival. However, the exhibit, which features a running stream, a large moat and overhanging cliffs, had previously housed spectacled bears without any security issues, according to the release.

After his arrival in Brownsville, Ben completed the customary quarantine period behind the scenes in his new exhibit. For any animal, establishing familiarity with new sleeping quarters and caretakers is critical to building a solid and trusting relationship, according to the release.

"We discovered very early on that he is a very intelligent and adventurous animal. In an extra effort to keep him busy in a positive way, staff have randomized his feeding schedule and make sure to provide him with plenty of enrichment throughout his day," Curator of Mammals Walter DuPree said in the release. "In addition, our keepers initiated recall training, using a unique sound to summon Ben to quickly come to a certain area in exchange for a reward. This training is an integral part of a long-term management plan for Ben, and one that seems to delight both keepers and bear alike."

Visitors can now see Ben in his new home, where he has gradually become acquainted with his new habitat.