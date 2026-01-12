San Benito resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize

A San Benito resident won $1 million playing a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.

The prize came from the Instant Millions game. It was purchased at Stookey Mart, located at 1608 East Business 77 in San Benito, according to a news release.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The news release said this was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the Instant Millions game. The game offers more than $91.3 million in total prizes.