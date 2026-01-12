San Benito resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
A San Benito resident won $1 million playing a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.
The prize came from the Instant Millions game. It was purchased at Stookey Mart, located at 1608 East Business 77 in San Benito, according to a news release.
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
The news release said this was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the Instant Millions game. The game offers more than $91.3 million in total prizes.
More News
News Video
-
City of Edinburg encouraging residents to recycle natural Christmas trees
-
San Benito resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
-
Brownsville police identify welder killed in tanker truck explosion
-
Photographer's Perspective: Looking back on 2025 as a photojournalist
-
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to visit Starbase, SpaceX
Sports Video
-
Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to UTRGV
-
City of Edinburg hosts a celebration for the National Champion Amare Hernandez
-
RGV EAST takes the RGVCA All-Star game 17-10
-
Edinburg & Edinburg North pick up non-district wins on Friday night
-
Brownsville Lopez shines in Day 2 of Brownsville ISD soccer tournament