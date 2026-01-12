2 Army infantrymen arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at Harlingen home

Alexys Magallanes Ceja (left) and Zachary Ryan Palomarez (right). Mugshots courtesy of the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Two U.S. Army infantrymen were arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots at a mobile home in Harlingen, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Alexys Magallanes Ceja, 20, and Zachary Ryan Palomarez, 20, were arrested at Fort Hood by special agents with the U.S. Army in connection with the shooting at Fort Hood, according to the news release.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 at the 14000 block of Hughes Road at around 6 a.m. Investigators with the sheriff's office responded to reports of multiple gunshots, according to the news release.

Upon arrival, deputies determined gunshots had struck an occupied residence. No injuries were reported, but the home sustained damage from the shooting.

The news release said deputies made contact with the 24-year-old homeowner, who said his roommate had invited two female acquaintances to the home for an after party.

One of the females then invited two male subjects, later identified as Ceja and Palomarez, to the home, according to the news release. Upon arrival, Ceja and Palomarez were told they were not welcome at the residence.

The news release said as Ceja and Palomarez were leaving, they discharged a firearm toward the residence, striking the home multiple times.

Investigators gathered witness statements, evidence and surveillance footage from the victim's home throughout the investigation.

On January 7, arrest warrants were issued for Ceja and Palomarez. Ceja was wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Palomarez was wanted on a charge of failure to report a felony, according to the news release.

Both men were arrested at Fort Hood on January 8. They are currently being held at the Bell County Jail and awaiting extradition to Cameron County.

Anyone with any information related to this case is urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-554-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.