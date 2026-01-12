WATCH LIVE: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivers remarks in Starbase
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will be at Starbase on Monday.
Hegseth is expected to deliver remarks to the workforce and leaders at SpaceX alongside its founder, Elon Musk.
His visit is part of what the Department of Defense is calling the Arsenal of Freedom tour to fuel a revival of the Defense Industrial Base, according to a news release.
During his tour, Hegseth will also administer the oath of enlistment to new military personnel. Hegseth was at Fort Worth before traveling to the Rio Grande Valley.
Hegseth's visit to SpaceX comes after the U.S. Space Systems Command announced it awarded SpaceX over $700 million.
According to a news release, the money will be used to enhance missile warning and tracking capabilities.
Hegseth is expected to speak Monday at around 6 p.m.
The event will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook and KRGV YouTube pages.
