Brownsville police identify welder killed in tanker truck explosion

3 hours 21 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, January 12 2026 Jan 12, 2026 January 12, 2026 11:58 AM January 12, 2026 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department has identified the welder who was killed in a tanker truck explosion on Friday, January 9.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old David Matthew Alcaraz, according to Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna.

As previously reported, Alcaraz was welding the top of a tanker truck when fumes inside the tank ignited, causing a shockwave that knocked the man from the top of the truck.

