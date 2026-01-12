Brownsville police identify welder killed in tanker truck explosion

The Brownsville Police Department has identified the welder who was killed in a tanker truck explosion on Friday, January 9.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old David Matthew Alcaraz, according to Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna.

As previously reported, Alcaraz was welding the top of a tanker truck when fumes inside the tank ignited, causing a shockwave that knocked the man from the top of the truck.