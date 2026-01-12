City of Edinburg encourages residents to recycle natural Christmas trees
Many cities across the Rio Grande Valley are offering recycling opportunities to residents wanting to dispose of their natural Christmas trees.
Edinburg Recycling Coordinator Janie Chapa spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how Edinburg residents can get rid of their trees.
The city will be accepting Christmas trees until January 30 at the three drop-off locations listed below:
Resource Recovery Center
3102 South Business 281
Edinburg Regional Landfill
8601 North Jasman Road
Edinburg Nature Trail Park
1300 North Doolittle Road
Trees must be dropped off without any ornaments, tinsel or lights. If they are six feet or taller, they must be cut in half and residents are asked to not bag their trees.
For more information, click here.
San Benito resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Brownsville police identify welder killed in tanker truck explosion
UTRGV to host free diabetic foot screenings in Brownsville
Photographer's Perspective: Looking back on 2025 as a photojournalist
UTRGV Baseball holds media day ahead of 2026 season
Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to UTRGV
City of Edinburg hosts a celebration for the National Champion Amare Hernandez
RGV EAST takes the RGVCA All-Star game 17-10
Edinburg & Edinburg North pick up non-district wins on Friday night