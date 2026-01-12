City of Edinburg encourages residents to recycle natural Christmas trees

Many cities across the Rio Grande Valley are offering recycling opportunities to residents wanting to dispose of their natural Christmas trees.

Edinburg Recycling Coordinator Janie Chapa spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how Edinburg residents can get rid of their trees.

The city will be accepting Christmas trees until January 30 at the three drop-off locations listed below:

Resource Recovery Center

3102 South Business 281

Edinburg Regional Landfill

8601 North Jasman Road

Edinburg Nature Trail Park

1300 North Doolittle Road

Trees must be dropped off without any ornaments, tinsel or lights. If they are six feet or taller, they must be cut in half and residents are asked to not bag their trees.

