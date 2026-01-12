Two people arrested after McAllen traffic stop reveals more than $130,000 worth of cocaine
A man and a woman were arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety found more than $130,000 in cocaine inside a vehicle, according to a news release.
Jorge Luis Garcia, 34, and Joana Areli Suaste Saldana, 30, were arrested in McAllen on Thursday, January 8 during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop.
DPS troopers stopped a gold Volkswagen Jetta for a traffic violation on U.S. Expressway 83, east of Jackson Road, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Hernandez said during a vehicle search, troopers discovered seven taped-wrapped bundles of cocaine in two gift bags. The bundles weighed 16 pounds and had an estimated street value of $131,250.
Jorge and Angelica were arrested on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. The investigation is ongoing.
More News
News Video
-
City of Edinburg encouraging residents to recycle natural Christmas trees
-
San Benito resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
-
Brownsville police identify welder killed in tanker truck explosion
-
UTRGV to host free diabetic foot screenings in Brownsville
-
Photographer's Perspective: Looking back on 2025 as a photojournalist
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Baseball holds media day ahead of 2026 season
-
Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to UTRGV
-
City of Edinburg hosts a celebration for the National Champion Amare Hernandez
-
RGV EAST takes the RGVCA All-Star game 17-10
-
Edinburg & Edinburg North pick up non-district wins on Friday night