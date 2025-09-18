x

Bentsen Outdoor Skills Showcase set for Saturday

Wednesday, September 17 2025

The Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park is inviting the public to their Bentsen Outdoor Skills Showcase.

The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 20, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2800 S. Bentsen Palm Drive in Mission. 

For more information on the free event, call 956-584-9156.

