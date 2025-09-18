Bentsen Outdoor Skills Showcase set for Saturday
The Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park is inviting the public to their Bentsen Outdoor Skills Showcase.
The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 20, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2800 S. Bentsen Palm Drive in Mission.
For more information on the free event, call 956-584-9156.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Defense in murder trial of Carlos Contreras argues that evidence was tainted
-
Katy man charged with manslaughter in deadly Alamo semi-trailer crash
-
Student of the Week: Sharyland High School's Valeria Regalado Ramos
-
Roma woman arrested on election fraud charge
-
Bond set for Alamo man accused of rear-ending McAllen ISD school bus
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Men's soccer falls to Houston Christian 1-0
-
Isabella Stroman & Valeria Alvarado lead Weslaco & Pace to wins in...
-
Playmakers - Week 3 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
UTRGV men's soccer hosts Houston Christian this Wednesday
-
UTRGV football looks to extend winning streak to four this weekend against...