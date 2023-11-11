Bentsen state park educating the public after snakes found dead

The Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park is reminding people to respect the wildlife after park rangers found a couple of dead snakes at the park.

“They were killed or clubbed by human hand,” park ranger OJ Carranco said.

Many snakes in Texas are protected by state law, and indiscriminate killing of them is illegal, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

After the snakes were found, the park put up a post educating the public to respect wildlife — snakes included.

Those species include the great plains rat snake, a non-venomous snake that Gladys Porter Zoo spokeswoman Alejandra Rodriguez said is often mistaken for a rattlesnake.

Rodriguez says the best thing you can do if you see a snake is keep your distance.

"There is this idea that all snakes are aggressive, for most snakes if you're leaving them alone, their instinct is to try to get away from you,” Rodriguez explained.

Carranco says law enforcement will investigate if more snakes are found dead.

