Bert Ogden Arena is hosting a voter registration drive

The Bert Ogden Arena is hosting a voter registration drive for those who need to register last minute.

Residents can register drive thru style or with a volunteer from 10a.m. to 3p.m. on Monday at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

Ibrahim Mirza Beig, a voter engagement volunteer said often people in the Rio Grande Valley say their votes don't matter, but he encourages those to vote.

"If you really want to have a voice in America, if you want to have a voice in your leadership,, you want to end corruption, and you want to have a better future in you community I highly recommend that you vote," Beig said.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5, 2020.

