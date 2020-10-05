Bert Ogden Arena is hosting a voter registration drive
The Bert Ogden Arena is hosting a voter registration drive for those who need to register last minute.
Residents can register drive thru style or with a volunteer from 10a.m. to 3p.m. on Monday at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.
Ibrahim Mirza Beig, a voter engagement volunteer said often people in the Rio Grande Valley say their votes don't matter, but he encourages those to vote.
"If you really want to have a voice in America, if you want to have a voice in your leadership,, you want to end corruption, and you want to have a better future in you community I highly recommend that you vote," Beig said.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5, 2020.
Watch the video for the full story.
