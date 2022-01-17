'Best relief a person could feel': Weslaco brothers react to new house made by community volunteers

Things are looking up for two brothers in Weslaco who used to live in a garage.

Channel 5 News first brought you the story about their difficult living conditions back in June 2021. After that story aired, they received an overwhelming response from the community.

"It's the best relief a person could feel," said Joe Hernandez after he and his brother, Noe, saw their new home for the first time.

The brothers used to live in a home that had no roof, floor or electricity.

On Sunday, their new home - nearly complete - has two bedrooms and a handicap accessible bathroom and kitchen.

Their older sister, Emma De La Fuente said she fees relieved.

"He'll either be warm or be cool and not have to suffer all that in that garage," De La Fuente said. "He'll have a stove where they can cook. Before, they couldn't have that."

The family says this was all made possible thanks to former Hidalgo County Commissioner A.C. Cuellar Jr., America's Last Patrol Delta Force and dozens of volunteers.

"I believe that the community has a very good heart and they look at people in need and they step up," De La Fuente said.

The family says once the house is completed in the following weeks, volunteers are planning to furnish it.