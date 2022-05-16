x

Bethany Wood Signs NLI to McMurry University

Sunday, February 09 2020

LA FERIA - Bethany Wood signing her NLI to attend McMurry University to be apart of the Track & Field Program.

Wood competing in high jump while studying pre-med in hopes of becoming a chiropractor.

