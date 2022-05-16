Bethany Wood Signs NLI to McMurry University
LA FERIA - Bethany Wood signing her NLI to attend McMurry University to be apart of the Track & Field Program.
Wood competing in high jump while studying pre-med in hopes of becoming a chiropractor.
