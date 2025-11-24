x

Bicyclist hospitalized following crash involving Brownsville police unit

2 hours 10 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, November 24 2025 Nov 24, 2025 November 24, 2025 4:12 PM November 24, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

A bicyclist was hospitalized Monday following a crash involving a Brownsville police unit, according to police chief Felix Sauceda.

The crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Roosevelt and 15th streets.

The cyclist was hospitalized with minor injuries, Sauceda said.

The incident is under investigation, Sauceda added. 

