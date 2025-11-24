Bicyclist hospitalized following crash involving Brownsville police unit
A bicyclist was hospitalized Monday following a crash involving a Brownsville police unit, according to police chief Felix Sauceda.
The crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Roosevelt and 15th streets.
The cyclist was hospitalized with minor injuries, Sauceda said.
The incident is under investigation, Sauceda added.
