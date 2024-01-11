Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Los Fresnos

A bicyclist is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Los Fresnos.

The Los Fresnos Fire Department said they received a call at around 6 p.m. in regard to a bicyclist who was hit by a car on FM 803 in front of Los Fresnos United.

Fire officials say there was a group of three bicyclists riding together when one of them was hit. The victim was transported to Valley Regional in Brownsville.

The driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid.

The Los Fresnos police said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.