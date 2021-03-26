Biden blames previous administration for migrant surge

During President Joe Biden's first formal press conference since taking office, he pointed to the Trump administration as a benchmark for unaccompanied children.

Experts say the winter climate and the coronavirus pandemic both played a role in the increase this year.

"We can't ignore— that last year we saw lower numbers because of the pandemic," President and CEO of Children at Risk Dr. Bob Sanborn said.

Last year the Trump administration turned away travelers by flexing authority provided by Title 42.

Director of Policy at the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights Jennifer Nagda said nearly 50,000 children were turned away due to claims that they presented "some sort of unique public health threat."

The practice of turning away unaccompanied children was halted by a federal judge last December.

As a result, between the months of November and February, the number of children in the care of the U.S. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) more than doubled.