Bill to expand Starr-Camargo Bridge heading to President Biden’s desk

A bill to expand the Starr-Camargo Bridge in Rio Grande City is headed to President Biden’s desk, according to a news release.

Legislation for the Starr-Camargo Bridge Expansion Act passed on Monday, according to the office of U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar. According to a news release, Cuellar worked with Sen. John Cornyn to bring the bill forward.

The bill gives authority to increase the number of lanes for the toll bridge or allow a rail line to be built that runs from Rio Grande City to Mexico. According to a news release, the bridge facilitates hundreds of millions of dollars in cross-border trade.

The Starr-Camargo Bridge is a privately owned toll bridge, and tolls would pay for the expansion at no cost to taxpayers, the release added.

“The Starr-Camargo Bridge has been invaluable to the economy of South Texas and the nation,” Sen. Cornyn stated on a news release. “Expanding this international bridge will help ease congestion and supply chain issues at this critical port of entry at no cost to taxpayers, and I urge the President to sign this legislation into law without delay.”