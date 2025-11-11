Bishop Daniel Flores named vice president of U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced on Tuesday that Bishop Daniel Flores of the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville was elected to serve as the group’s vice president.

Flores will serve a three-year term for the organization, and work alongside the newly elected president, Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul Coakley, according to the Associated Press.

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville issued the following statement on social media:

“Congratulations, Bishop Flores! We would like to congratulate Bishop Flores on being elected Vice President for the USCCB. May God continue to grant you the graces to serve our people. May the Holy Spirit guide you in all you do. Let us keep him in our prayer and let’s offer for him an Our Father, Hail Mary, and a Glory Be.”