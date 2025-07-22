Blood drives being held in the Rio Grande Valley by Vitalant
The non-profit organization Vitalant is looking to boost the blood supply in the Rio Grande Valley with the help of donors.
Vitalant will be holding two blood drives.
The first is set for Wednesday, July 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.
A second blood drive is set for Friday, July 25 at the Mission Parks and Recreation building from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Vitalant officials say blood donations tend to drop during the summer.
“We need the blood supply… 70% of the Rio Grande Valley can donate blood, but only 3% do," Vitalant Donor Recruitment Manager Alifonso Arredondo said.
All blood types are needed.
Watch the video above for the full story.
