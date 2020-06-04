x

Bobby Morrow Leaves Legacy In RGV

Wednesday, June 03 2020

HARLINGEN - Over the weekend Bobby Morrow passed away at the age of 84.

A San Benito native, he had a very successful track and field career.

One of his accomplishments being the 1956 Sportsman of the Year.

