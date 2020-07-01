Body Found in Rio Grande ID'd as 40-Year-Old Mexican Man Missing Since January

UPDATE (2/9): The body of a man found in the Rio Grande this past weekend was identified.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jena Palacios says the man is 40-year-old David Palacio Garcia.

Garcia's family tells police he went missing on Jan. 17.

Palacios says investigators are working with Mexican authorities and the Mexican Consulate about the case.

The cause of death is still unknown,

-----

NEAR HIDALGO – The body of a man was found in the Rio Grande in Hidalgo over the weekend.

Now, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify him.

Authorities say Border Patrol agents made the discovery on Saturday, Feb. 3. Soon after, sheriff deputies with the help of Hidalgo Fire Department extracted the body.

The man, believed to be in his mid-30s to mid-40s, is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and has several tattoos. One tattoo is of the word “Sombra”, the second one appears to be of the name “Tony” and another one depicts the lettering of “VLP” and “Raymon”.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death has been ordered.

Anyone with information on his identity can contact the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigations division at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.