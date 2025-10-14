x

Body of elderly woman washes up on shore at South Padre Island

3 hours 7 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, October 14 2025 Oct 14, 2025 October 14, 2025 7:12 PM October 14, 2025 in News - Local

The body of an elderly woman washed up on shore at South Padre Island on Tuesday.

The body of 75-year-old Kathleen Lundy was recovered a quarter mile north of County Beach Access #6, according to the news release. Lundy's sister said she had gone out for a swim prior to the incident.

Lundy's body was taken to the South Padre Island Fire Department, where Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 Benito Ochoa pronounced her dead, according to a news release.

The incident remains under investigation.

