Body of elderly woman washes up on shore at South Padre Island
The body of an elderly woman washed up on shore at South Padre Island on Tuesday.
The body of 75-year-old Kathleen Lundy was recovered a quarter mile north of County Beach Access #6, according to the news release. Lundy's sister said she had gone out for a swim prior to the incident.
Lundy's body was taken to the South Padre Island Fire Department, where Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 Benito Ochoa pronounced her dead, according to a news release.
The incident remains under investigation.
