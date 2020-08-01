Boil water notice rescinded for San Perlita, Willamar

UPDATE (7/31): The boil water notice for residents in San Perlita and Willamar was rescinded Friday.

----

A boil water notice for residents in San Perlita and Willamar was issued Tuesday.

According to a North Alamo Water Supply Corp. news release, all customers in the San Perlita and Willamar areas are asked to boil their water prior to consumption.

“Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems ae particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions,” according to the release.

Water should be boiled for two minutes to “ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.”

The North Alamo Water Supply Corp. will issue another notice to customers when the boil water notice is no longer in effect, according to the release.