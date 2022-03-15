x

Bomberos respondiendo a un gran incendio forestal en Sullivan City

Los bomberos están respondiendo a un gran incendio forestal en Sullivan City el martes por la tarde.

La ciudad pide a los conductores que eviten el área entre Los Cenizos Drive y Salinas Drive.

