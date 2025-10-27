Bond set for 19-year-old convicted sex offender charged with indecency with a child
An 19-year-old convicted sex offender was arraigned Monday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
Malachi Isaiah Pineda was charged with indecent exposure with a child and unlawful restraint of an individual under 17 years of age in connection with the investigation. He also faces a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Bond for Pineda was set at $115,000.
According to Alamo police spokesman Lt. Eduardo Garza, officers responded to a possible assault at a residence at the 800 block of Mossy Oak Drive on Saturday, Oct. 25.
Pineda was located at South Padre Island and taken into custody without incident, Garza said.
Garza also identified Pineda as the suspect convicted of indecency with a child following an assault that happened in August 2024.
At the arraignment, authorities said an additional warrant will be issued for Pineda for failing to register as a sex offender.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
