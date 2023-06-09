Bond set for man who confessed in connection with fatal shooting

A 34-year-old man was arraigned Friday in connection with the death of his neighbor.

Antonio Garcia Garza was charged with murder the day after confessing to authorities that he shot the victim. His bond was set at $511,000.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a report of shots fired at the 6700 block of Argentine Road near Edinburg Thursday at around 3:05 a.m. where they encountered two men on the property, according to a news release.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sheriff's office: Suspect confesses to fatally shooting 50-year-old neighbor near Edinburg

One of the men — identified as 50-year-old Agustin Anguiano Vega — had been shot several times. The other man on the property, identified as Garza, confessed to deputies he was in a physical altercation with Vega when he shot him, according to the release.

Vega was hospitalized and pronounced dead.

Garza was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.