Bond set for teens charged in connection with La Villa burglary investigation

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

Three teens and two male minors were detained Wednesday in connection with a burglary investigation near the La Villa Independent School District.

The investigation caused the district to issue a secure status Wednesday shortly before 5 p.m., meaning all doors to their buildings were locked and no one was allowed to enter or exit the building. The secure status was lifted at 5:22 p.m.

The three teens were identified Thursday as 18-year-old Rolando Ortega III, and Devin Alexander Diaz and Evan Matamoros. Diaz and Matamoros are both 17 years old.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1300 block of San Juanita Street at around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to assist the La Villa Police Department with a reported disturbance at a residence there.

Five male suspects were detained in connection with a burglary of habitation investigation, the sheriff’s office stated.

Ortega, Diaz and Matamoros were arraigned on charges of burglary of habitation. Ortega and Diaz's bond was set at $20,000, while Matamoros faces a $50,000 bond.

The remaining two individuals were minors who were released to the custody of their guardians, the sheriff's office stated.