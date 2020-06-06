Border Patrol Agent Arrested for Capital Murder of Woman, 1-year-old

LAREDO – A Border Patrol agent is facing two capital murder charges in Laredo.

Police arrested Roland Anthony Burgos Aviles, 28, shortly after he called 9-1-1 claiming to have discovered the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and her 1-year-old baby.

First responders arrived but detectives were called in shortly after. The agent was dressed in his uniform and had his service weapon with him when police showed up to the crime scene.

The mother and child were found in a northwest part of Laredo, close to the river bank and their home.

Authorities later discovered Burgos Aviles had a relationship with the woman.

For now, Burgos is being held in Webb County Jail with no bond.

